Montenegro PM offers 'goodwill' to seal Kosovo border deal

Montenegro's Prime Minister Dusko Markovic reviews the honor guard during a welcoming ceremony in Kosovo capital Pristina, Wednesday Feb. 14, 2018. Markovic is on two day official visit to Kosovo. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Montenegro's prime minister is offering his country's goodwill to help resolve a dispute that has held up a proposed border deal with neighbouring Kosovo.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic visited Kosovo on Wednesday. He said Montenegro considers the agreement settled and wants to extend "the goodwill to find a way out" of the dispute that has prevented ratification by Kosovo's Parliament.

Opposition parties say Kosovo is ceding territory under the deal reached in 2015, a claim denied by the previous government and international experts.

The European Union insists Kosovo must approve the border demarcation deal before its citizens can enjoy visa-free travel within the Schengen zone.

Montenegro recognizes Kosovo's 2008 independence from Serbia, which Serbia opposes.

