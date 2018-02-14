Museum: Michelangelo exhibition makes 'most attended' list

New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art says its recently concluded Michelangelo exhibit is the tenth most visited exhibition in the museum's history.

"Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman and Designer" ended Monday after drawing 702,516 visitors over its three-month residency. The New York Times reports this surpassed attendance for the 2011 exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty," which drew 661,609 visitors.

However, the Michelangelo exhibit did not come close to surpassing the attendance records set by the museum's top two exhibits of all time. "Treasures of Tutankhamun," a five month-exhibition of the ancient Egyptian pharaoh's artifacts in the 1970s, and Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" both broke the one-million visitor mark.

