NATO chief urges defence budget hike amid command expansion

German Defense Minister Ursuala von der Leyen, right, speaks with Belgian Defense Minister Steven Vandeput during a signing ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Ministers from Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Luxembourg attended a signing ceremony on Wednesday for the European multinational fleet of Airbus tanker transport aircraft. (Frederic Sierakowski, Pool Photo via AP)

BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is urging European allies and Canada to keep ramping up defence spending, as the alliance expands its command headquarters in response to a more assertive Russia.

Stoltenberg said Wednesday that "to keep our nations safe, we need more defence spending, investment in key capabilities, and forces for NATO missions and operations."

At NATO talks in Brussels, defence ministers are set to announce the creation of two new command centres to cover trans-Atlantic maritime transport routes and logistics and transport within Europe.

The U.S. is expected to take responsibility for the Atlantic command, while Germany is best placed for the logistics hub. Allies are also likely to announce the launch of a new cyber operations centre .

