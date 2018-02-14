NATO chief urges defence budget hike amid command expansion

BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is urging European allies and Canada to keep ramping up defence spending, as the alliance expands its command headquarters in response to a more assertive Russia.

Stoltenberg said Wednesday that "to keep our nations safe, we need more defence spending, investment in key capabilities, and forces for NATO missions and operations."

At NATO talks in Brussels, defence ministers are set to announce the creation of two new command centres to cover trans-Atlantic maritime transport routes and logistics and transport within Europe.