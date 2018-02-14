No air travel for Indiana woman charged with attacking crew

DETROIT — An Indiana woman charged with attacking a Delta Air Lines crew on an international flight is barred from air travel while her case is pending.

Camille Krueger of La Porte, Indiana, appeared in Detroit federal court on Wednesday, a week after she was charged. A judge ordered several conditions, including a ban on commercial air travel.

Authorities say Krueger had to be restrained on a Delta plane after attacking her husband and crew members during a Germany-to-Detroit flight on Jan. 14. She had been drinking wine.