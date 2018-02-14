Ohio court won't reopen case of convicted killer of 11
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court has declined to reopen the death penalty case of a Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home.
At issue were arguments by attorneys for 58-year-old Anthony Sowell (SOH'-wehl) that he had poor legal assistance from the attorneys handling his case before the state Supreme Court.
His current attorneys said his past lawyers should have brought forth a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that found Florida's death penalty sentencing law unconstitutional.
Prosecutors argued against reopening the case. The state high court rejected Sowell's request without comment Wednesday. A message was left with the Ohio Public Defender's office, which represented Sowell.
