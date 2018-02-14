Ohio teen pleads no contest to slaying of 94-year-old woman
A
A
Share via Email
WARREN, Ohio — An 18-year-old Ohio man has pleaded no contest to charges that he tried to rape his 94-year-old
The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports Jacob LaRosa entered the plea to aggravated murder and attempted rape charges and was found guilty Tuesday in northeast Ohio's Trumbull County. The plea came as jury selection for his trial was about to begin.
Authorities say LaRosa killed Maria Belcastro in March 2015 at her home in Niles. LaRosa, who was 15 at the time, had just been released from a juvenile detention
Sentencing is scheduled to begin April 5.
LaRosa's attorney declined to comment Tuesday.
___
Information from: The Tribune Chronicle, http://www.tribtoday.com
Most Popular
-
'Mission accomplished': Tenant's movie poster may have found him a new home
-
Where was Lindell Smith: Halifax councillor back from cross-U.S. trip
-
Toronto firefighter who went missing in Lake Placid, N.Y., found safe in California
-
No, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are not in love — but the internet wants them to be