Panel moves to strike anti-gay phrase in Alabama sex ed law
A
A
Share via Email
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama lawmakers are moving to strike anti-gay language from the state's sex education law.
The current law says students are to be taught that homosexuality is a lifestyle that's not "acceptable to the general public."
The Senate Education Policy Committee voted Wednesday to delete that phrase, sending the bill to the full Senate.
Republican Sen Tom Whatley, the bill's sponsor, says the bill clears up language in the law.
Although sex education is optional in Alabama's public schools, a 1992 law sets requirements for programs.
The bill also deletes a requirement that students learn homosexual conduct is a criminal
Most Popular
-
Suspicious package found to not be threat, highway reopened: Halifax police
-
Former Hells Angels hitman becomes target as Quebec bikers push into GTA
-
Striking while they're hot: Glaze report furor leads to planned strike vote by Nova Scotia teachers
-
Frosty reception: Nova Scotia police tweet out photo of man ticketed for not clearing windshield