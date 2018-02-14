Parents of sons involved with Islamic State get prison terms
PLANO, Texas — A Texas couple have been sentenced to prison terms for lying about the Islamic State group activities of their two sons in the Middle East.
Prosecutors say 57-year-old Mohommad Ali was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison. His wife, 49-year-old Sumaiya Ali, received 30 months.
The Plano couple pleaded guilty last year to making false statements to the FBI related to international terrorism.
Prosecutors alleged the couple's adult sons, Arman Ali and Omar Ali,
The brothers have been charged with providing a foreign terrorist organization with material support or resources. Their whereabouts are unclear.
