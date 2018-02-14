Philippines objects to China's naming of undersea features

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president's spokesman says his government rejects and does not recognize Chinese names given to undersea features in a vast offshore region where the Philippines has undisputed sovereign rights.

Spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Wednesday that the Philippines has already raised its concern to China over its naming of the undersea features in Benham Rise and is considering officially notifying an international hydrographic body, which lists such maritime records.

Roque says China proposed the names in Benham Rise in 2015 and 2017.