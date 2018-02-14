Police: 2 dead in shooting outside Arkansas cosmetics plant

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Authorities say two people are dead after a shooting that was reported outside of a cosmetics factory near Little Rock.

North Little Rock Police Sgt. Amy Cooper says officers found two people dead after responding to call about gunshots at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. Cooper tells Little Rock television station KTHV that the two people were found in the factory's parking lot.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.