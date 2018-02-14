Police pursuit of stolen Ohio school bus hits 100 mph

DAYTON, Ohio — Authorities say speeds reached 100 mph during a police pursuit of a stolen school bus in southwest Ohio

The Dayton Daily News reports a chase began shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. The bus had been stolen from the Twin Valley schools in West Alexandria, about 19 miles (31 kilometres ) west of Dayton.

The chase began in Brookville, northwest of Dayton. The bus struck a parked car during the chase, which ended in the Dayton suburb of Trotwood.