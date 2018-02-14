Police pursuit of stolen Ohio school bus hits 100 mph
A
A
Share via Email
DAYTON, Ohio — Authorities say speeds reached 100 mph during a police pursuit of a stolen school bus in southwest Ohio
The Dayton Daily News reports a chase began shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. The bus had been stolen from the Twin Valley schools in West Alexandria, about 19 miles (31
The chase began in Brookville, northwest of Dayton. The bus struck a parked car during the chase, which ended in the Dayton suburb of Trotwood.
A suspect was arrested.
Most Popular
-
'Mission accomplished': Tenant's movie poster may have found him a new home
-
Where was Lindell Smith: Halifax councillor back from cross-U.S. trip
-
Toronto firefighter who went missing in Lake Placid, N.Y., found safe in California
-
No, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are not in love — but the internet wants them to be