Police say 7 dead in Sri Lankan building collapse

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A building collapsed in a busy part of Sri Lanka's capital on Wednesday, killing at least seven people, police said.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said firefighters and police were searching for people who might be trapped under the rubble. Police were unable to say how many people might still be trapped.

Gunasekara said the building, which collapsed in Colombo's Grandpass district, had been used as a storehouse for spices.