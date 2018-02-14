Portland Museum of Art expands its Winslow Homer collection

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Museum of Art is expanding its Winslow Homer collection thanks to a donation from the Berger Collection Educational Trust.

Museum Director Mark Bessire says the dozen paintings will bolster the museum's position as a place to experience the art and legacy of Homer, one of the greatest American artists of the 19th century. The Portland Museum of Art already has an extensive collection and owns the Winslow Homer Studio on the Maine coast.

He said he and others are "excited to welcome these works of art back to Maine."