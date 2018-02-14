Portland Museum of Art expands its Winslow Homer collection
A
A
Share via Email
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Museum of Art is expanding its Winslow Homer collection thanks to a donation from the Berger Collection Educational Trust.
Museum Director Mark Bessire says the dozen paintings will bolster the museum's position as a place to experience the art and legacy of Homer, one of the greatest American artists of the 19th century. The Portland Museum of Art already has an extensive collection and owns the Winslow Homer Studio on the Maine coast.
He said he and others are "excited to welcome these works of art back to Maine."
Arthur Lipper, chairman of the Berger Collection Educational Trust, said Bill and Bernadette Berger would be proud that the donation of Homer's works is fulfilling the foundation's goal of sponsoring programs that foster art appreciation and creativity.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Former Hells Angels hitman becomes target as Quebec bikers push into GTA
-
Frosty reception: Nova Scotia police tweet out photo of man ticketed for not clearing windshield
-
Suspicious package found to not be threat, highway reopened: Halifax police
-
Striking while they're hot: Glaze report furor leads to planned strike vote by Nova Scotia teachers