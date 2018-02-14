Prosecutor: 8-year-old rape, murder victim endured nightmare

A Florida prosecutor says the man accused of abducting, raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl had preyed upon her family, gained their trust and ultimately mutilated the girl's body.

In closing arguments Wednesday in Jacksonville, Assistant State Attorney Mark Caliel said Cherish Perrywinkle "endured a nightmare no child should have to endure" as Donald Smith raped and strangled her.

The child was abducted from a Walmart in 2013 after Smith befriended her mother.

The 61-year-old Smith watched the closing arguments silently. His attorneys did not present a closing argument.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and rape. He faces a possible death sentence.