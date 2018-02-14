Republicans retain Georgia House seat in special election

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Republican John LaHood has won a special election for a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives, with voter turnout at less than 10 per cent .

According to unofficial results on the Georgia Secretary of State website , LaHood captured 2,337 votes, more than 70 per cent of votes cast in Tuesday's District 175 election. He will serve out the rest of Amy Carter's term.

Carter, also a Republican, resigned Dec. 31 for a position with the Technical College System of Georgia.

Democrat Treva Gear came second, with 778 votes. She was followed by two other Republicans, who together received less than 6 per cent of votes.