Russia needs law on private contractors, lawmaker says
A
A
MOSCOW — A senior lawmaker says the Russian parliament is working on a bill to regulate private military companies, amid reports about an unknown number of Russian military contractors killed in a U.S. strike in Syria.
Retired Gen. Vladimir Shamanov, head of the
Russian media said Russian private contractors were part of pro-government forces that advanced on oil fields in the eastern Deir el-Zour province and were targeted by the United States on Feb. 7. Associates and activists have confirmed the death of at least four Russian citizens there.
Russian and U.S. officials said they had no information on Russian casualties.
