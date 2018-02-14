School plans independent investigation into alleged hazing

COLFAX, N.D. — A small North Dakota school where alleged student misbehaviour is the subject of a criminal probe has decided to have an independent investigation conducted.

The board of the Richland 44 School in Colfax approved the move Tuesday night.

School district Superintendent Tim Godfrey has said the alleged misbehaviour happened in the boys' locker room. Neither the school nor the sheriff's department will comment on rumours that younger students were sexually violated in a darkened locker room by older students.

Some students were suspended last month after a school investigation. The county sheriff's office and state crime bureau are continuing their investigation.