School plans independent investigation into alleged hazing
COLFAX, N.D. — A small North Dakota school where alleged student
The board of the Richland 44 School in Colfax approved the move Tuesday night.
School district Superintendent Tim Godfrey has said the alleged
Some students were suspended last month after a school investigation. The county sheriff's office and state crime bureau are continuing their investigation.
The grade 7-12 school has about 160 students. About 150 people live in the town 30 miles south of Fargo.
