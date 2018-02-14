News / World

Shooting range tied to Trumps rattles neighbours

In this Feb. 1, 2018, photo, the gates of Leather Hill Preserve are viewed in Wingdale, N.Y. A company tied to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump owns the 171-acre hunting preserve that is being used as a private shooting range, where the sound of rifle fire from a wooden tower and exploding targets has riled nearby residents, neighbors told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

In this Feb. 1, 2018, photo, the gates of Leather Hill Preserve are viewed in Wingdale, N.Y. A company tied to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump owns the 171-acre hunting preserve that is being used as a private shooting range, where the sound of rifle fire from a wooden tower and exploding targets has riled nearby residents, neighbors told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WINGDALE, N.Y. — A company tied to President Donald Trump's two grown sons owns a 171-acre preserve in upstate New York that they and others use as a private shooting range.

Neighbours in Wingdale, New York, tell The Associated Press that they hear shooting from a large, wooden tower on the property — and sometimes exploding targets.

One neighbour likens the sounds to a "war zone." Another says it shakes his home's windows.

A limited liability company called Leather Hill Preserve LLC bought the property in 2013 for $665,000.

Records show a Trump Organization executive filed the LLC's articles of organization and listed Donald Trump Jr. as the company's authorized person.

The property is permitted as a private shooting preserve. A representative for the LLC says what happens on the property is private.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular