Shooting range tied to Trumps rattles neighbours
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WINGDALE, N.Y. — A company tied to President Donald Trump's two grown sons owns a 171-acre preserve in upstate New York that they and others use as a private shooting range.
One
A limited liability company called Leather Hill Preserve LLC bought the property in 2013 for $665,000.
Records show a Trump Organization executive filed the LLC's articles of organization and listed Donald Trump Jr. as the company's authorized person.
The property is permitted as a private shooting preserve. A representative for the LLC says what happens on the property is private.
Most Popular
-
The Carleton in downtown Halifax reopens with new look, new menu
-
Advocates call on province to close loopholes that allow landlords to hike rent
-
No, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are not in love — but the internet wants them to be
-
Halifax woman charged with impaired driving after two collisions, being in wrong lane