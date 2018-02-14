Slovenia teachers rally, schools close as part of strike

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Blowing whistles and horns, thousands of Slovenian teachers are rallying for higher wages in the latest in a string of strikes and protests by public sector workers in the small European Union country.

Most schools in Slovenia remained closed on Wednesday because of the one-day strike, which follows earlier walk-outs by health care employees, police and firefighters.

More than 10,000 people gathered at a central square in the capital, Ljubljana, holding colorful banners and union balloons and flags.