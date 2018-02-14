South Dakota, Marsy's Law campaign reach amendment deal

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota lawmakers advanced changes Wednesday to a voter-approved constitutional bill of rights for crime victims under an agreement with the group that campaigned to pass the measure.

South Dakota would be the first state to change "Marsy's Law" of the six that have enacted it. The House State Affairs Committee voted to move the proposal to the chamber's floor.

About 60 per cent of voters backed the amendment in 2016. It guarantees crime victims and their family members the right to privacy, protection from harassment or abuse and timely notice of trial, sentencing and post-judgment proceedings.

It's named after California college student Marsalee "Marsy" Nicholas, who was stalked and killed in 1983 by an ex-boyfriend.

Her brother, billionaire Henry Nicholas, has bankrolled constitutional amendments approved by voters in California, Ohio, Illinois, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota. Montana's Supreme Court recently tossed the constitutional amendment that voters approved in 2016, citing flaws in how it was written.

In South Dakota, House Speaker Mark Mickelson, the sponsor of the proposed alterations, said the amendment has caused unintended consequences. He and others worked with the Marsy's Law campaign on the deal.

The new proposal would ask voters to make changes to the amendment including requiring victims to opt into many rights, explicitly allowing authorities to share information with the public to help solve crimes and limiting the definition of a victim.