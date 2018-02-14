South Dakota, Marsy's Law campaign reach amendment deal
A
A
Share via Email
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota lawmakers advanced changes Wednesday to a voter-approved
South Dakota would be the first state to change "Marsy's Law" of the six that have enacted it. The House State Affairs Committee voted to move the proposal to the chamber's floor.
About 60
It's named after California college student Marsalee "Marsy" Nicholas, who was stalked and killed in 1983 by an ex-boyfriend.
Her brother, billionaire Henry Nicholas, has bankrolled
In South Dakota, House Speaker Mark Mickelson, the sponsor of the proposed alterations, said the amendment has caused unintended consequences. He and others worked with the Marsy's Law campaign on the deal.
The new proposal would ask voters to make changes to the amendment including requiring victims to opt into many rights, explicitly allowing authorities to share information with the public to help solve crimes and limiting the definition of a victim.
Erinn Mahathey, a lobbyist for the Marsy's Law campaign, said the compromise measure would make the amendment "even stronger" and improve upon protections for victims. The group is committed to getting the changes passed, she said.
Most Popular
-
Suspicious package found to not be threat, highway reopened: Halifax police
-
Former Hells Angels hitman becomes target as Quebec bikers push into GTA
-
Striking while they're hot: Glaze report furor leads to planned strike vote by Nova Scotia teachers
-
Frosty reception: Nova Scotia police tweet out photo of man ticketed for not clearing windshield