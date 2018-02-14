Suspect wounded, SUV stopped after shooting at NSA gate

FORT MEADE, Md. — One person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade.

Images from local news outlets showed authorities surrounding two handcuffed people after a black SUV ran into a barrier outside the Maryland base. Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips confirmed that one person was wounded in the shooting and was taken to a hospital.

"NSA police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA's security vehicle entry gates. The situation is under control and there's no ongoing security or safety threat," an NSA statement said.

President Donald Trump has been "briefed on the shooting at Ft. Meade," and the White House offered thoughts and prayers with those who have been affected, spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.

The FBI said it was sending people to the scene.

An image taken from a WRC-TV helicopter shows the police and fire department response outside the facility. WRC said bullet holes could be seen in the vehicle's front window, and air bags were deployed. Blood-stained material could be seen on the ground.

After the shooting, authorities closed a major highway in both directions, causing major backups throughout the area during rush hour.

Despite prominent highway signs, drivers occasionally take the wrong exit and end up at the tightly secured gates. Most motorists then carefully follow the orders of heavily armed federal officers and turn around without getting into more trouble.