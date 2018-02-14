Taliban letter addresses 'American people,' urges talks
A
A
Share via Email
KABUL — The Taliban are urging the "American people" to press their government to withdraw from Afghanistan and reminded Americans that the Afghan war is the longest conflict in which they have been embroiled — and at a cost of "trillions of dollars."
The rambling, nearly 3,000 word letter issued Wednesday, was addressed to "the American people, officials of independent non-governmental organizations and the peace loving Congressmen."
It repeated the Taliban's longstanding offer of direct talks with Washington, which the United States has repeatedly refused, saying peace negotiations should be between the Taliban and the Afghan government.
The letter promised a more inclusive regime, education and rights for all, including women. However , it seemed to rule out power-sharing, saying they had the right to form a government.
Most Popular
-
Suspicious package found to not be threat, highway reopened: Halifax police
-
Former Hells Angels hitman becomes target as Quebec bikers push into GTA
-
Striking while they're hot: Glaze report furor leads to planned strike vote by Nova Scotia teachers
-
Frosty reception: Nova Scotia police tweet out photo of man ticketed for not clearing windshield