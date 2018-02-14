Tennessee blaze kills 3 women, injures 5 other people
NASHVILLE — A house fire in Nashville, Tennessee, has killed three women and injured five other people, including a firefighter.
The fire department confirmed the deaths on its verified Twitter account Wednesday morning. It says 12 adults and a child were living in the home, which was operating as a residential recovery program but had no working smoke alarms or fire sprinklers.
Fire spokesman Joseph Pleasant told the Tennessean that eight people, including a firefighter, were transported to a hospital after the fire was reported around 5:30 a.m.
Investigators remain on the scene. A photo posted on the account shows a one-story brick house with a hole in the roof. The cause is under investigation.
