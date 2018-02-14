The Latest: Attorney: Wellstone sons questioned spending

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on the liberal campaign organization Wellstone Action saying it will soon remove the late Sen. Paul Wellstone's two sons from its board (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

An attorney for David and Mark Wellstone and a fellow board member are disputing the reasons why the Wellstones are being dismissed from Wellstone Action, the liberal campaign organization named for their late father, Sen. Paul Wellstone.

Wellstone Action leaders told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the Wellstones would soon leave the board over differences in vision for the organization.

Sam Kaplan, the Wellstones' attorney, and former board member Rick Kahn say the Wellstones are being forced out because they questioned spending in the organization and raised questions about financial impropriety.

Wellstone Action officials say that's false. They furnished a summary of a forensic audit that said it did not find evidence of unauthorized expenses or overspending.

Kaplan says his clients still have not seen the audit.

___

11:35 a.m.

Former Minnesota Sen. Paul Wellstone's sons are being pushed out of the campaign organization dedicated to their father's legacy.

Wellstone Action told Mark and David Wellstone on Wednesday they'll be voted off its governing board in the coming days.

The group's leaders say the move follows months of tension as the brothers have pushed to make Wellstone Action more vocal in Democratic politics. It currently focuses on training liberal-minded candidates for races ranging from school boards to legislatures to Congress.

Wellstone's sons co-founded the group after the 2002 plane crash that killed Wellstone, his wife and daughter. The organization has trained thousands of candidates and campaign managers.