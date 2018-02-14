The Latest: Police ID victims in Tennessee house fire

NASHVILLE — The Latest on a Tennessee fire that killed three people Wednesday (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Police in Tennessee have released the names of three people who died in a fire that also injured 11 people.

The Tennessean reports Nashville police identified those killed as 22-year-old Kathleen Baird, 36-year-old Tammy Nelson and 35-year-old Elizabeth Lopez. A child and a firefighter were among the injured.

The home was operating a residential recovery program. Fire investigators said it had no working smoke alarms or fire sprinklers.

Fire officials said 12 adults and one child were living in the house.

___

11 a.m.

A house fire in Nashville, Tennessee, has killed three women and injured five other people, including a firefighter.

The fire department confirmed the deaths on its verified Twitter account Wednesday morning. It says 12 adults and a child were living in the home, which was operating as a residential recovery program but had no working smoke alarms or fire sprinklers.

Fire spokesman Joseph Pleasant told the Tennessean that eight people, including a firefighter, were transported to a hospital after the fire was reported around 5:30 a.m.