The Latest: Police ID victims in Tennessee house fire
NASHVILLE — The Latest on a Tennessee fire that killed three people Wednesday (all times local):
5:45 p.m.
Police in Tennessee have released the names of three people who died in a fire that also injured 11 people.
The Tennessean reports Nashville police identified those killed as 22-year-old Kathleen Baird, 36-year-old Tammy Nelson and 35-year-old Elizabeth Lopez. A child and a firefighter were among the injured.
The home was operating a residential recovery program. Fire investigators said it had no working smoke alarms or fire sprinklers.
Fire officials said 12 adults and one child were living in the house.
___
11 a.m.
A house fire in Nashville, Tennessee, has killed three women and injured five other people, including a firefighter.
The fire department confirmed the deaths on its verified Twitter account Wednesday morning. It says 12 adults and a child were living in the home, which was operating as a residential recovery program but had no working smoke alarms or fire sprinklers.
Fire spokesman Joseph Pleasant told the Tennessean that eight people, including a firefighter, were transported to a hospital after the fire was reported around 5:30 a.m.
Investigators remain on the scene. A photo posted on the account shows a one-story brick house with a hole in the roof. The cause is under investigation.
