The Latest: Rep. Cramer reconsiders North Dakota Senate bid

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on Rep. Kevin Cramer reconsidering running for a North Dakota Senate seat (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer says he's reconsidering a Senate bid in North Dakota because people from his party to don't think Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp can be defeated without him.

Cramer says he expects to make a decision by the weekend.

Cramer tells The Associated Press Wednesday that he has been contacted by GOP faithful and hundreds of North Dakotans to get into the race.

Cramer announced last month that he would remain in the House. But he says the outpouring of support had "added weight" to his reconsideration.

He says if he does run for Senate it will be based on "patriotism" and the "opportunity for North Dakota to contribute to the national Trump agenda."

___

6:07 a.m.

Rep. Kevin Cramer says he may get into North Dakota's U.S. Senate race after all.

Cramer was Republicans' preferred candidate against Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in a race the GOP regarded as one of its best chances to flip a seat nationwide. He announced last month he was skipping the race and would run for another House term instead.

But Cramer has come under intense pressure to reconsider. He told KFGO-AM radio station in Fargo that he's doing so and will have a decision in coming days.

State Sen. Tom Campbell is currently the only Republican challenging Heitkamp. But Campbell trails her significantly in name recognition and financial support.