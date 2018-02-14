The Latest: Suspect named in deadly Mardi Gras shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting near a Mardi Gras parade route in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department said in a statement Wednesday that investigators obtained an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Eddie Dingle on a second-degree murder charge. Dingle is suspected of fatally shooting a man Tuesday after a fight broke out near the city's traditional parade route.

A total of three people were killed and five others were wounded in three separate shootings in New Orleans on Mardi Gras.

Two of the shootings occurred near the parade route in the afternoon. A third shooting left two people killed and three others wounded around 8 p.m. in the city's Lower 9th Ward, about two miles from the parade route.

___

12:47 a.m.

The Mardi Gras party is over in New Orleans.

After days of parades, balls, king cake and costumes, Fat Tuesday has concluded and the city is entering a period of restraint with Lent.

Thousands of people took to the streets Tuesday to mark the last day of the Carnival season. They watched the parades put on by Rex and Zulu as well as the truck parades that roll through the streets afterward.

Rex is the city's oldest parading group. Group members decorated many of their floats this year to commemorate the city's 300th anniversary.

People roamed the French Quarter in fancy costumes often sewn by hand, drinking cocktails and taking pictures of and with the other costumed revelers.