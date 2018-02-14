Trial set for passenger accused of stopping Amtrak train
A
A
LINCOLN, Neb. — A trial has been scheduled for a Missouri man accused of stopping an Amtrak train in Nebraska.
Court records say pleas of not guilty were entered Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln for Taylor Wilson, of St. Charles, Missouri. He's charged with attempting to disable a train and attempting to interfere with an engineer or conductor. His trial is set to begin April 16.
Authorities say the charges stem from an Oct. 22 incident in which Wilson enabled an emergency brake as the eastbound California Zephyr train
Authorities say Wilson was armed with a revolver.
