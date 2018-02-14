News / World

Trump presses Senate to adopt his immigration priorities

President Donald Trump speaks during the National African American History Month reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is sending a message to the Senate on immigration: Pass a bill based on his priorities.

He's thanking GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa for introducing legislation similar to the immigration framework pushed by the White House.

The measure would offer a chance for citizenship for up to 1.8 million people who arrived in the U.S. as children and stayed illegally. It would provide $25 billion for border security, restrict family-based immigration and end a visa lottery.

Trump says legislation without these priorities won't — in his words — "deliver safety, security and prosperity to the American People."

Trump also says he wants lawmakers to oppose any "short-term "Band-Aid" approach."

Senate debate on immigration began Tuesday, but leaders are at loggerheads over how to move forward.

