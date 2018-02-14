Trump shows willingness to raise fuel taxes
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is
Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware says in a statement that Trump said he'd be willing to provide leadership on a 25-cent increase in the federal gas and diesel tax, which hasn't been increased since 1993.
Trump made the comments in a meeting with lawmakers Wednesday to discuss his infrastructure plan.
The White House is declining comment on his discussions in the closed-door meeting. But a spokeswoman says "everything is on the table" in the infrastructure plan, the gas tax has "pros and cons" and Trump was "leading a thoughtful discussion" on ways to address the nation's infrastructure problems.
