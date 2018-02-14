Trump-sought military parade could cost $10M-$30M
WASHINGTON — The White House budget director says a military parade envisioned by President Donald Trump could cost between $10 million and $30 million, although that money is not included in the administration's new budget request.
Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told the House Budget Committee on Wednesday that estimates are "very preliminary. He said it's "between 10 and 30 depending on the length" of the parade.
Mulvaney says the administration would have to seek an appropriation from Congress or redirect existing funds to finance the parade.
