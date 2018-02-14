1 dead, 1 hurt in vehicle accident at Heathrow Airport

LONDON — Two airport vehicles collided on the airfield at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, killing one man and injuring another.

The Metropolitan Police force said its officers were called just after 6 a.m. to a crash on the taxiway.

It said one man suffered a broken shoulder in the incident and was in a non-life threatening condition. The other, a man in his 40s, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The airport said it was working with police to investigate the accident, which did not involve any passengers.