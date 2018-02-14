UK rejects return of Islamic State fighters despite US calls
BRUSSELS — Britain's
Gavin Williamson said Wednesday in Brussels that the two, part of a notorious British cell dubbed the Beatles, "have turned their back on British ideas, British values."
He said: "Do I want them back in the United Kingdom? No, I don't."
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are holding thousands of IS detainees, including hundreds of foreign fighters.
U.S.
Williamson said that he and Mattis spoke early Wednesday but declined to say what possible solutions they had discussed.
