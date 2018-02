Ukrainian opposition leader Saakashvili flies to Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Ukrainian opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili has flown to the Netherlands, his wife's home country, after being ejected from Ukraine into neighbouring Poland.

It was not immediately clear how long he will stay and what he will do in the Netherlands.

Asked by Dutch national broadcaster NOS on Wednesday if he would stay long, Saakashvili replied, "We will see. But for sure it's due to the circumstances I'm here because of what happened in Ukraine ... but obviously it's a country I come to very often anyway."