UN gets report on what Palestinians say is Gaza catastrophe

The U.N. Mideast envoy has briefed the Security Council behind closed doors at the request of Kuwait and Bolivia on what Palestinian U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour calls the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Bolivian Ambassador Sacha Llorentty Soliz says U.N. envoy Niko Mladenov told the council Wednesday that drinking water is short, hospitals have been closed and "doctors stopped doing surgeries."

He says Bolivia highlighted Israel's primary responsibility for "the catastrophic situation in Gaza."