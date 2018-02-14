US core consumer prices up 0.3 pct., most in a year
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices, excluding the volatile food and energy categories, rose 0.3
The Labor Department says overall consumer prices rose 0.5
Both measures show that inflation is mostly contained, but the increase in core prices will likely make investors nervous. Analysts are hyper-focused on whether faster price increases may cause the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates faster than expected. Higher interest rates make it more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow and spend and could slow growth.
Stock futures fell after the report was released, while bond yields ticked up. Futures for the Dow Jones industrial average fell about 250 points.
Clothing costs jumped 1.7
Gasoline prices rose 5.7
Despite the market's jitters, inflation isn't yet much of a threat to consumers. The 1.8
