Verdict expected in 1st trial linked to 2015 Paris attacks

PARIS — A French court is expected to hand down a verdict for a man accused of harbouring killers who carried out the 2015 Paris attacks, in the first trial related to the country's deadliest extremist violence since World War II.

Jawad Bendaoud, a 31-year-old street criminal, faces up to six years in prison if convicted of providing lodging to two of the attackers and helping them hide from police when they were the most-wanted criminals in France.

Bendaoud has denied knowing who he had rented the apartment to.

The prosecutor requested a four-year term for Bendaoud, saying he knew he was hiding criminals.

A verdict is also expected for his two co-defendants.