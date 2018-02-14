Verdict expected in 1st trial linked to 2015 Paris attacks
PARIS — A French court is expected to hand down a verdict for a man accused of
Jawad Bendaoud, a 31-year-old street criminal, faces up to six years in prison if convicted of providing lodging to two of the attackers and helping them hide from police when they were the most-wanted criminals in France.
Bendaoud has denied knowing who he had rented the apartment to.
The prosecutor requested a four-year term for Bendaoud, saying he knew he was hiding criminals.
A verdict is also expected for his two co-defendants.
The Nov. 13, 2015, attacks left 130 people dead. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.
