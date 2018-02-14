Vermont redirects medical marijuana fees to general fund
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Supporters of medical marijuana in Vermont are complaining that fees meant to administer the program were redirected to the state's general fund, which was facing a nearly $30 million revenue shortfall.
The commissioner of the state finance department, Adam Greshin, tells Vermont Public Radio that the one-time sweep of the medical marijuana fund was necessary to help keep the government running.
Greshin says the fund had carried excess money for years. In 2017, when the fund had a balance of $500,000, lawmakers decided to move $300,000 into the general fund.
Medical marijuana patient and activist Fran Janik says the special fund was established to ensure that no tax dollars went toward the medical marijuana program. He says it was unfair to spend the money on other programs.
