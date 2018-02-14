Wellstone Action pushing out senator's sons

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A liberal campaign organization dedicated to the late Minnesota Sen. Paul Wellstone is pushing out the senator's two sons over differences in how the organization should run.

Wellstone Action informed David and Mark Wellstone on Wednesday that they would be voted off the governing board in the coming days, following what group leaders described as months of friction. They said the Wellstones have pushed repeatedly to shift focus from training progressive candidates and campaigns to more aggressive issue advocacy following Donald Trump's election as president.

David Wellstone did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on his ouster. A working phone listing could not be found for Mark Wellstone.

Board chairman Jeff Blodgett, Paul Wellstone's campaign manager and co-founder of Wellstone Action, told The Associated Press the "necessary but sad step" of removing the brothers from the board comes after months of tension. He said the brothers have asked that the group no longer use the family name.

"It's difficult, personally and professionally for us," Blodgett said.

The Wellstone brothers and Blodgett formed Wellstone Action after Paul Wellstone's death in a plane crash days before the 2002 election. It has trained more than 90,000 candidates and campaign managers for races ranging from school boards to legislative and congressional offices. The organization's flagship program is Camp Wellstone, which holds three-day boot camps to train progressive candidates, campaign workers and organizers how to win office and make change.

Rep. Tim Walz, currently running for governor in Minnesota, was a school teacher with a National Guard background when he became one of its first trainees. A long list of alumni includes members of Congress from Illinois and Iowa, state legislators from New Mexico to New Hampshire and city councillors in Minneapolis and Baltimore.

Leaders at Wellstone Action say a difference of opinion has been building for the past year between the board and the brothers over what the organization's role should be.

Jessie Ulibarri, the group's interim co-executive director, said after Trump's 2016 victory the Wellstones began pushing for a more public role in issue advocacy. He wouldn't say what issues the Wellstones — and two former board members whose terms lapsed last year — believed the organization should take on.

Wellstone was in a close re-election fight when his plane crashed in rural Minnesota on Oct. 25, 2002, killing Wellstone, his wife Sheila and daughter Marcia, along with three aides and two pilots. The senator's death triggered an outpouring of grief, especially among his fellow liberal Democrats who mourned the void it left in their movement.

Blodgett said the organization can still honour Wellstone's memory without his family's input.