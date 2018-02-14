West Virginia teachers skipping school to protest state pay
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Teachers in a growing number of West Virginia counties are skipping school for a day to protest the state's pay and health insurance.
The House of Delegates passed legislation Tuesday to give teachers 2
Gov. Jim Justice said health insurance coverage for public employees will be unchanged for the next 17 months.
Media outlets report public school employees in Cabell, Lincoln and Wayne counties voted Tuesday to stay out of classes Friday. Mason County schools announced Wednesday its employees also plan to skip work Friday. Teachers in Logan, Mingo and Wyoming counties held a one-day work stoppage Feb. 2.
Most Popular
-
Kim Campbell says sleeveless dresses 'demeaning' for TV broadcasters
-
Gunfire rings out in Lower Sackville neighbourhood, homes, vehicle hit
-
Frosty reception: Nova Scotia police tweet out photo of man ticketed for not clearing windshield
-
Former Hells Angels hitman becomes target as Quebec bikers push into GTA