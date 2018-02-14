West Virginia teachers skipping school to protest state pay

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Teachers in a growing number of West Virginia counties are skipping school for a day to protest the state's pay and health insurance.

The House of Delegates passed legislation Tuesday to give teachers 2 per cent raises the next fiscal year and 1 per cent in the three years after that. The Senate last week approved 1 per cent raises in each of the next five years.

Gov. Jim Justice said health insurance coverage for public employees will be unchanged for the next 17 months.