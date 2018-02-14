Woman says Florida mayor offered speed bumps for sex
LANTANA, Fla. — A woman has accused the mayor of a Florida town of promising to get speed bumps put on streets in her
In a complaint filed Jan. 2 with the Florida Commission on Ethics, Catherine Padilla said she had asked the town to install speed bumps as a safety measure.
She says Lantana Mayor David Stewart drove her to a motel after having lunch three years ago and said he wanted to have sex with her. She refused, but said he asked her again before the August 2015 vote, which was approved.
The Palm Beach Post reports that on Jan. 11, after the ethics commission notified Stewart of the complaint, he went to Padilla's home to discuss the situation.
Stewart denied the allegations, calling them "completely false."
