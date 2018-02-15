2 firms paid $50 million by Trump inaugural committee

WASHINGTON — Newly-filed federal tax documents show President Donald Trump's inauguration committee paid two private companies more than $50 million while donating $5 million to charitable causes after the January 2017 event in Washington.

The Trump committee paid nearly $26 million to an event planning firm started by Stephanie Winston-Wolkoff, an adviser to first lady Melania Trump, according to a New York Times report. A Maryland event production company was also paid $25 million for its role in preparing for Trump's inaugural.

The Trump committee's fundraising netted $107 million — nearly twice that of President Barack Obama's inaugural in 2009.