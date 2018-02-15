2 more Westerners freed in Cambodian 'dirty dancing' case

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Two more Westerners arrested in Cambodia for allegedly posting photos on social media of sexually suggestive dancing have been released, leaving only one British man still incarcerated out of the 10 originally detained, a court official and lawyer said Thursday.

A spokesman for the Siem Reap provincial court, Yim Srang, said a Dutch man and a Norwegian man were released on bail on Monday and ordered deported. Ouch Sopheaktra, a lawyer for the detainees, said the two left Cambodia on Tuesday.

Yim Srang said the remaining suspect would be tried soon because the investigation is completed, but no date has been set. He didn't identify him by name.

Ten young Westerners — five from the United Kingdom, two from Canada, and one each from Norway, the Netherlands and New Zealand — were detained when police raided a commercially organized party at a rented villa in Siem Reap town and found people dancing by a swimming pool at an event described as a pub crawl. Siem Reap is near the famous Angkor Wat temple complex.

Police said those caught in the raid had been "dancing pornographically" and offended Cambodian standards of morality. They faced up to a year in jail if convicted of posting allegedly pornographic photos.

Those of the 10 who have spoken publicly deny the allegations.

Defence lawyer Ouch Sopheaktra said he did not have to post bond for the two men released this week, as was also the case for the seven released previously. He said that a letter he received from the court said the suspects' release did not affect the legal investigation or the trial process, which means that officially charges against them have not been dropped.