5 referred to juvenile court in North Dakota hazing incident

COLFAX, N.D. — Authorities have referred five boys to juvenile court for their alleged roles in a hazing incident at a small North Dakota school.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that an investigation found "numerous juvenile male victims in various grades," but no female victims or suspects.

The combined offences included nine counts of felonious restraint and one count of terrorizing, both felonies; 13 counts of hazing and 11 counts of sexual assault, both misdemeanours .

In addition, details of another incident that happened in Bismarck were referred to police there.