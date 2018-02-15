911 calls from Oregon climbing death reveal terror, heroism
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than three hours of 911 calls reveal terror and heroism as fellow climbers tried to save a man who plummeted 1,000 feet (304
The calls were released by Clackamas County sheriff's dispatch late Wednesday after The Associated Press made a public records request.
In one call that lasts more than 2
At one point, one of them asks the 911 dispatcher to take down a message for his mother in case he doesn't survive.
Sumi was airlifted from Mount Hood on Tuesday and pronounced dead at a Portland hospital.
Other climbers did CPR on Sumi for 90 minutes before the airlift.
