911 calls from Oregon climbing death reveal terror, heroism

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than three hours of 911 calls reveal terror and heroism as fellow climbers tried to save a man who plummeted 1,000 feet (304 metres ) on Oregon's tallest peak.

The calls were released by Clackamas County sheriff's dispatch late Wednesday after The Associated Press made a public records request.

In one call that lasts more than 2 1/2 hours, other climbers reach 35-year-old Miha Sumi and begin CPR as huge chunks of ice and rocks careen past them.

At one point, one of them asks the 911 dispatcher to take down a message for his mother in case he doesn't survive.

Sumi was airlifted from Mount Hood on Tuesday and pronounced dead at a Portland hospital.