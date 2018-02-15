Affidavit: Mom of missing girl possibly tied up in home
CHARLESTON, S.C. — An affidavit filed in the case of a missing 4-year-old South Carolina girl shows the child's mother was attacked in her home and apparently tied up before police found her while making a welfare check.
In a statement filed in U.S. District Court in Charleston on Thursday. FBI Special Agent Matt Rhue said the mother of Heidi Todd returned home and was attacked Tuesday after dropping off her children at school.
Rhue says officers went to the home at 5:30 p.m. after school officials said no one had picked up the children. The mother met officers at the door, and they said she had significant facial trauma and markings suggesting she had been tied up.
Heidi was abducted and taken to Alabama, where she was found safe.
