Airbus' improved earnings clouded by plane troubles

PARIS — European planemaker Airbus says its earnings improved last year but it was hindered by further problems, both to its long-troubled military aircraft program as well as more recent engine problems on its single-aisle models.

The company said Thursday that it surged to a profit of 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in the fourth quarter, from a loss of 816 million euros a year earlier, while revenue was stable around 23.8 billion euros. For the full year, net income almost tripled to 2.9 billion euros.