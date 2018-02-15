News / World

As Gaza deteriorates, Israel turns to world for help

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2016 photo, Palestinians gather at the Qatari-funded Hamad City housing complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Four years ago, Israel inflicted heavy damage on Gaza‚Äôs infrastructure during a bruising 50-day war with Hamas militants. Now, fearing a humanitarian disaster on its doorstep, Israel is appealing to the world to fund a series of big-ticket development projects in the war-torn area. The banners show Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, left, and his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. (AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra, File)

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Israel is appealing to the world to fund a series of big-ticket development projects in the war-battered Gaza Strip.

The appeal comes amid a looming humanitarian disaster, four years after Israel inflicted heavy damage on Gaza's infrastructure during a bruising 50-day war with Hamas militants.

In a windfall, the wealthy Gulf Arab state of Qatar, a key donor, has become an unlikely partner in Israel's quest, and has urged other nations to follow suit.

But it's unclear whether the rest of the international community is in a giving mood.

Donors say that while there have been some successes with reconstruction since the 2014 war, Israeli bureaucracy and security are still too slow and Israel's ongoing blockade of the Hamas-ruled Gaza stifles the broader goal of developing the territory's devastated economy.

