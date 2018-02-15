As Gaza deteriorates, Israel turns to world for help

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Israel is appealing to the world to fund a series of big-ticket development projects in the war-battered Gaza Strip.

The appeal comes amid a looming humanitarian disaster, four years after Israel inflicted heavy damage on Gaza's infrastructure during a bruising 50-day war with Hamas militants.

In a windfall, the wealthy Gulf Arab state of Qatar, a key donor, has become an unlikely partner in Israel's quest, and has urged other nations to follow suit.

But it's unclear whether the rest of the international community is in a giving mood.