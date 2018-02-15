Brazil yellow fever vaccine campaign struggling to meet goal
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — Brazil's Health Ministry says a massive yellow fever vaccination campaign has reached less than 20
Authorities have confirmed 407 cases in the current outbreak, including in areas not previously considered at risk. Of those, 118 have died.
The campaign aims to vaccinate more than 20 million people in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro states. But just 3.95 million people have been vaccinated so far.
The ministry said Thursday that Rio has decided to continue its campaign. It did not say for how long.
Sao Paulo will decide whether to continue its campaign after a "mobilization day" on Saturday that it hopes will draw many people to health
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman found not guilty for docking puppy tails due to 'loophole:' SPCA
-
Shaw president says voluntary departure of 3,300 employees is a 'good outcome'
-
Police investigate suspicious Halifax incident where man yelled at boy to get in his car
-
'No consensus:' N.S. education minister says principals a key issue in fight with teachers' union