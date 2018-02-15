Broadcaster Warner Wolf sues Don Imus for age discrimination

NEW YORK — The sportscaster who popularized the phrase "Let's go to the videotape!" has filed an age discrimination lawsuit over his firing from shock jock Don Imus' radio show.

The now 80-year-old Warner Wolf charges in the lawsuit filed Thursday that he was illegally fired in 2016 because of his age.

The lawsuit filed in New York state Supreme Court names Imus and three executives with WABC radio and its parent company Cumulus Media as defendants.

A spokesman for Imus says he declines comment. A spokeswoman for Cumulus says the company isn't commenting.

The lawsuit says Imus once said it was time to put Wolf "out to pasture" and "shoot him with an elephant dart gun."